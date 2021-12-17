“I will never fight Tonto Dikeh, Frank Edoho and Jim Lyke”, OAP Toolz

On-air media personality, Tolu Oniru, popularly known as Toolz, has revealed that she will never fight actress Tonto Dikeh, Jim Lyke and Frank Edoho on social media.

This comes amidst the social media drama between Tonto Dikeh and her former friend, Bobrisky.

Toolz took to Twitter and asked netizens which Nigerian celebrity they would never fight on social media over the fear of their clap back.

Toolz revealed that she would never fight Tonto Dikeh, Frank Edoho, and Jim Iyke because they always bring nuclear bombs to a fist fight.

In her words:

“Which Nigerian celeb would you never insult/cross online because you fear their clap back might make you cry? Mine has to be Jim Iyke, Tonto, or Frank Edoho. They like to bring nuclear bombs to fist fight”.

