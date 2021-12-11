“I will not leave my man because of cheating, diggers are free to dig”– actress Nkechi Blessing warns homebreakers

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Many women leave their relationship for one reason or the other, in many cases, it is because of cheating.

Nkechi Blessing and her politician boyfriend, Honourable Falegan

However Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has opined that she won’t quit her relationship even if her man cheats.

Nkechi in an interview with Saturday Sun, stated that she won’t quit her relationship because of infidelity, rather she will stay back and fight for what belongs to her.

While speaking she said,

“First of all, God won’t give me a cheating partner and if eventually, he cheats, it is never enough for me to leave my marriage. I do not support cheating because no woman wants to share her husband but these are things that one cannot control. Men are polygamous. If I see signs, I would have a heart-to-heart talk with him and also adjust my ways. I know humans cannot be satisfied but I have to keep doing my best. There are a lot of attractive females everywhere, so it takes the grace of God for a man to stay faithful to a woman. However, The only time I will pack my load and leave is when a man hits me.”

Nkechi Blessing is currently in a serious relationship with her politician boyfriend, Honourable Falegan, and she does well to flaunt her man on social media.

She stated that she is not scared of home breakers because both of them don’t have skeletons in their cupboards.

“Afraid of homewreckers? Never. Let them come and break us now. Is that how easy it is to break home? Well, we both don’t have skeletons in our cupboard that’s why we are simply doing us and minding our business. Instagram or social media doesn’t scatter relationships, it’s the lies that partners tell themselves that scatter it. Diggers can dig all they want, we have nothing to hide”, she said.

