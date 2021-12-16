TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Davido will call her after watching this video”…

Queen Naomi steps aside as Ooni of Ife’s latest wife, Queen…

Female soldier flaunts her ring, kisses corps member on the lips…

“If I start to blog, I will go to court everyday” – Tonto Dikeh

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Actress Tonto Dikeh, has revealed that if she start blogging no one will be able to arrest her because of her influence.

Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh

According to her if she starts blogging she will give firsthand information but nobody will be able to arrest her because she has money and connection.

READ ALSO

“I no wan die abeg” – Tonto Dikeh says as…

People now rent money from Mallam to flaunt on social media…

The mother of one made this known on her Instagram page.

She wrote,

“If I start to blog ehn, omo I go dey go court everyday because you no go fit arrest me, I get money.I get connection and anything wey I write go be 100 percent.But if you pay me well, I no go post your gist”.

Her post however generated mixed reactions online as her fans and followers took to the comments to express their controversial views.

@Monicafriday1 wrote;

” Abeg ooooooh. Just start the church”.

Another fan @Adetutuabigael wrote,

“This doesn’t even make any sense. So anyone that has money is above the law”.

@NoblejuniorNnenna wrote;

“No worry start with Jim Iyke first I wan check something”.

Recall that Tonto Dikeh earlier urged her ex friend and colleague, actress Halima Abubakar, to name the bullies in Nollywood.

This the actress said in response to Halima Abubakar’s post, where she revealed that there are bullies in Nollywood, and she vowed to name them.

See below,

Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Davido will call her after watching this video” – Nigerians…

Queen Naomi steps aside as Ooni of Ife’s latest wife, Queen Ashley takes…

Female soldier flaunts her ring, kisses corps member on the lips after he…

“I had a gastric bypass surgery”, Eniola Badmus open up on weight…

Strange man attacks Bishop Oyedepo at the alter after breaching security…

“You’re becoming a nuisance” – Ka3na slams actress Ada…

Enugu’s ‘King of Satan’ who had over 300 children from 59 wives,…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Angel Smith sparks pregnancy rumour with her new photos

“I no wan die abeg” – Tonto Dikeh says as she reveals one…

Man shows off the mud house he allegedly built for himself (Video)

“If I start to blog, I will go to court everyday” – Tonto…

Barcelona reportedly looking to replace Sergio Aguero with Alexis Sanchez, after…

“I wanted to be the next Tiwa Savage” — Reality star, Uriel Oputa opens up

People now rent money from Mallam to flaunt on social media — Actress, Tonto…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More