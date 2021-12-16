“If I start to blog, I will go to court everyday” – Tonto Dikeh

Actress Tonto Dikeh, has revealed that if she start blogging no one will be able to arrest her because of her influence.

According to her if she starts blogging she will give firsthand information but nobody will be able to arrest her because she has money and connection.

The mother of one made this known on her Instagram page.

She wrote,

“If I start to blog ehn, omo I go dey go court everyday because you no go fit arrest me, I get money.I get connection and anything wey I write go be 100 percent.But if you pay me well, I no go post your gist”.

Her post however generated mixed reactions online as her fans and followers took to the comments to express their controversial views.

@Monicafriday1 wrote;

” Abeg ooooooh. Just start the church”.

Another fan @Adetutuabigael wrote,

“This doesn’t even make any sense. So anyone that has money is above the law”.

@NoblejuniorNnenna wrote;

“No worry start with Jim Iyke first I wan check something”.

Recall that Tonto Dikeh earlier urged her ex friend and colleague, actress Halima Abubakar, to name the bullies in Nollywood.

This the actress said in response to Halima Abubakar’s post, where she revealed that there are bullies in Nollywood, and she vowed to name them.

See below,