“If I want to finish you, I’ll tell your business partners all you said about them” — Bobrisky threatens Mompha (Video)

Crossdresser, Bobrisky, has continued to drag billionaire businessman, Mompha, while stating he regrets being friends with him.

The drama started after Bobrisky’s Dubai-based friend, Mompha, warned that he should desist from using his name to chase clout after getting entangled in the messy drama involving the crossdresser and actress, Tonto Dikeh.

This got Bobrisky furious and as a result, he took to social media to drag the billionaire businessman, tagging Mompha as a “fake billionaire” and going as far as releasing more of their chats.

And now, Bobrisky has claimed Mompha told him derogatory things about his business partners and that if he revealed them, it would jeopardize his relationship with them.

A video making the rounds on social media, captures the Crossdresser ranting as he exposed many things about Mompha.

Watch the video(s) below (Swipe):