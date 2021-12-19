“If you class people when they need you, it is bullshit” – Iyabo Ojo shades Funke Akindele

Actress, Iyabo Ojo, has thrown shade at actress Funke Akindele to stop forming class. This Iyabo Ojo said over Funke’s absence at Eniola Badmus’s 20 years on stage celebration.

Theinfong earlier reported that star-studded actress Eniola Badmus celebrated 20 years on stage anniversary on 9th December 2021.

The event was attended by her friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry like Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham, Davido, and many more. But her best friend, actress Funke Akindele was absent at the event.

According to speculations Funke Akindele snubbed Eniola’s party because of the long-time beef she has with Toyin Abraham and Iyabo Ojo.

A few weeks after the event, Iyabo Ojo has taken to her Instagram page and said that Funke Akindele should stop forming class or disassociating herself from some people by shunning people when they need her but gathering them when she wants them to attend her event.

According to Iyabo Ojo, this is not class but bullshit. She also added that no one is above or beneath her because she is beyond blessed and contented with what she has.

Even though Iyabo Ojo didn’t mention Funke Akindele’s name in her post, but netizens feel the post was directed at Funke Akindele because of her absence at Eniola Badmus’s party.

In her words;

“I heard one gossip guy said someone I once helped both in and out of this industry but found great joy in constantly stabbing me at my back & tried all her best to destroy me is above me lol ……. see boy, you know nothing, you don’t know our story so I don’t blame you”.

“Take note: no human is Above me or Beneath me bcos in God’s eyes we’re all equal……… I don’t pretend nor do I package anything for no one……… I fear no one but have got great respect for those who respect themselves, I’m damn too real & blunt”

“I have no reason to hate on no one bcos I’m beyond blessed and I’m so contented with the little I have, mind you, there’re some people I can’t stand too so it’s ok if you hate on me or can’t stand me too”.

“But when you fuck with me, I’ll fuck with you right back either in the closet or in the open….. if we’re cool then I will be cool with you too, that’s how I roll…

“I was born rich, married poor & now I’m back to my root ….. born rich & I’m staying rich forever pulling my next generation along…… my riches is not just material things but in all the lives I have once helped & supported & still supporting…..

if you want to form class or dissociate yourself from certain people make such you also learn not to invite them to yours ……… don’t try to bring people together only when you need them, then shun them or dump them when they need you too, That’s not class that’s BULLSHIT. I’m the Queen of my kingdom & I rule it like the LIONESS THAT I AM. STAY TRUE TO YOU”.

See below,