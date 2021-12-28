If you don use am clear rolls-royce, tell us – Uche Maduagwu drags Davido over N250m charity funds

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has dragged popular singer, Davido Adeleke, over the transparency of the N250M charity funds.

Recall, weeks ago, Davido raised N200M and added N50M from his pocket which he claimed he would disburse to orphanage homes across the country.

However, according to Uche Maduagwu in a post via Instagram, the deadline for the disbursement has passed and Davido has failed to give full transparency of the funds.

“Dear David, your monumental SILENCE on the 250 million you PROMISED to disburse to charity on 18 and 19 of this December is worrisome and heartbreaking to say the least. If you don use am clear spiritual Rollsroyce biko tell us.

My people, imagine what 250M go do for charity homes all over naija this Christmas? Walahi even ShattaWale go apply all the way from Ghana so now think of what david dey do? Nobody force you to promise dem, so why is it taking you FOREVER to fulfill your promise so these charities can FEED and take care of these beautiful kids?” he wrote.