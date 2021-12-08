“If you don’t like me, there’s nothing you can do” – Bobrisky tells haters

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has given his haters an important piece of advice to help them in their daily lives.

The controversial crossdresser addressed his critics who keep criticising him for his questionable lifestyle.

He told the trolls to accept their fate in knowing that there was nothing they could do to him and he would continue living his life.

The popular media personality has been heavily criticized for his unconventional lifestyle, amidst his rise to become a prominent social media influencer.

In response, Bobrisky posted a mocking advice, giving them tips on self-regulating their hatred.

He taught them a new type of breathing technique.

“If you don’t like me breath him and breath out, there is nothing more you can do, just accept your fate,” he posted.

His critics laughed at the blunder in his post and took advantage of that to troll him.

“Breathe him please,” many fans commented with laughing emojis.