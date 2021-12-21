If you see Port Harcourt girls, run away because they are too smart — Rapper, Speed Darlington advises men (Video)

Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has warned men to avoid Port Harcourt girls, as he accused them of being dubious and too smart.

In a video he shared online, Speed Darlington opened up on an unpleasant experience he had with a Port Harcourt girl.

According to him, men should run from them especially the ones who speak Igbo language, because they are wild, while also adding that Lagos girls are not up to that level.

Speed Darlington further revealed that he fell victim to a Port Harcourt girl simply named Ijeoma. He claimed the girl refused honouring their agreement after he sent her N25k.

The rapper said the lady blocked him on social media and stopped picking his calls. However, he further stated that she returned the money after he called her with another number and brought the issue to social media.

Watch the video below: