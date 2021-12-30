If your bride price is not paid in full, you’re going to hell – Evangelist Kate warns ladies

Popular evangelist, Kate has advised ladies to ensure that their bride price is paid in full, so they can enter into the kingdom of God.

According to Kate, bride price is one of the major criterias for Christians to make heaven at last.

She advised ladies to make sure that their spouses settle all debts before taking them home as wives.

In her words,

“The issue of bride price is a very serious thing. It’s one of the criteria for you to make it to eternal life. Without bride price, you can never see the face of God. Be a Bishop, be an evangelist, be a pastor, preach the gospel, win all souls here on Earth, without bride price, you cannot see heaven”.