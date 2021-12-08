If your child is under 18, take them for special deliverance from the devil — Reality star, Khloe advises parents

Big Brother Naija star, Khloe has advised Nigerian parents to take their kids out for special kind of prayers and deliverance this period.

According to her, with the current happenings in the country right now, it is very important for parents to fortify their child against the devil.

Recall that the internet recently went awash with the tragic news of a 12-year-old student of Dowen College Lagos, Slyvester Oromoni who sadly passed away after being bullied by a fellow student in his school — a development which has many parents now on high alert.

And apparently, this has led Khloe in a recent video, to state that deliverance is necessary because the “devil is out there snatching kids, using kids against kids” and “it is scary”.

Watch the video below: