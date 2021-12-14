Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has urged Nigerians to quit dragging Kemi Olunloyo and focus of getting justice for late 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni.

In a recent video, Tonto Dikeh strongly advised Nigerians not to allow the comments of Kemi Olunloyo to divert their attention from seeking justice over the death of late Sylvester Oromoni.

She said:

“Every time we come out to fight for a cause, attentions are divided, fights break out. It turns into a war please go back to the drawing board and fight for justice for what is hurting us. Why are we fighting, If someone said something that is wrong, ignore her.

It’s not every dog that barks that you throw stones at, we should be speaking to the lawyers rather coming online to fight. We fighting ourselves over what someone said about the boy is taking away the focus, just ignore her do not let someone put words in your mouth.

I am not here in support of Kemi I don’t care about her but I don’t have to have an opinion, I distance myself from people that are not worthy to be around. This is not me defending her No, I would never in my life do that, This is just to bring our attention back. So don’t think I’m here scared of Kemi I am just saying let’s not digress from the issue.”

See video below;