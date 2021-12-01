I’ll never regret loving you – Tonto Dikeh pens down emotional note…

Controversial nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has stated that she doesn’t regret giving out her love, even though it wasn’t reciprocated.

According to the mother of one, she doesn’t regret her decision to love with all her heart because love always comes back in another form.

She reiterated that she would never stop giving her love fully, because even though she doesn’t get it back, she would be equipped with more lessons to grow and move on.

This comes following her break-up with Prince Kpokpogri whom she claimed she gave all her love to.

In her words;

“I’ll never regret the love I gave anyone, even if it wasn’t reciprocated.

Love always comes back full circle, that love is coming back to me in some shape or form. Keep putting love into the universe, cause it’s coming back with interest!! NO REGRETS JUST LESSONS TO GROW!!”