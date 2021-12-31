“I’m a virgin” – Wizkid tells audience during concert (Video)

Award winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has been trending online, following his awkward revelation at a concert yesterday.

The father of three sparked uproar at his concert after he confidently declared that he is still a virgin, despite having kids.

The legendary singer paused his musical performance to make the controversial statement that got the crowd laughing.

Big Wiz further demanded to know why people were doubting him after he made the proclamation.

Adding humour to the scene, he used the trending call-out rant of Zazu star, Portable, ‘Are you mad or something.’

This year has definitely been a remarkable one for the singer who has attained several milestones and received loads of awards.

Watch the video below: