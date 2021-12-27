Nollywood actress, Precious Chikwendu has sparked controversy after making a revelation about herself in a new video.

In the video, the ex-wife of Femi Fani-Kayode (former minister of aviation) was spotted swimming in a pool while talking with a friend.

During the brief discussion, Precious gave a hilarious reply to a man who asked why she loved swimming so much.

According to her, she is a “mami-water,’ and was told she is a ‘mami’ but Africans take it too seriously.

She added, “If I am supposed to be a Mami or I am actually a Mami, then I am a good Mami.”

However, Nigerians refused to take her revelation seriously as they expressed joy in seeing the actress in a good mood amid the drama with her ex-husband, Fani Kayode.

Watch video below: