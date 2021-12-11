A Nigerian slayqueen has expressed her shock after finding out that Nigerians buy and wear ‘Okrika’ clothes.

In a video which she shared via Instagram, she was spotted at the market where she claimed she bumped into the store.

She was spotted interrogating the seller to find out whether people actually buy the clothes or not.

According to her, she never believed people could buy clothes that have been worn by some other people, no matter the personality involved.

“I’m at the market now and can you just believe that I’m just discovering that there’s a place where Nigerians buy used clothes. I think they call it okarai-kai. Oh my God. I’m so shocked. So people wear used clothes in this country?”, She said.