TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Sylvester Oromoni agreed to join cult, he drank engine oil during…

Pere throws shade at Whitemoney, hours after he revealed that he…

I will beat you up like a baby, I like going to jail for your…

“I’m so shocked right now” – Slay queen screams after seeing people buy ‘okrika’ clothes (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian slayqueen has expressed her shock after finding out that Nigerians buy and wear ‘Okrika’ clothes.

In a video which she shared via Instagram, she was spotted at the market where she claimed she bumped into the store.

She was spotted interrogating the seller to find out whether people actually buy the clothes or not.

READ ALSO

Top 10 most expensive clothing brands in the world –…

According to her, she never believed people could buy clothes that have been worn by some other people, no matter the personality involved.

“I’m at the market now and can you just believe that I’m just discovering that there’s a place where Nigerians buy used clothes. I think they call it okarai-kai. Oh my God. I’m so shocked. So people wear used clothes in this country?”, She said.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Sylvester Oromoni agreed to join cult, he drank engine oil during initiation–…

Pere throws shade at Whitemoney, hours after he revealed that he owned a house…

I will beat you up like a baby, I like going to jail for your type – Ada…

Jaruma exposes Ned Nwoko’s real age on Instagram, claims he’s not 54

Court remands 5 Dowen College students who allegedly tortured Sylvester Oromoni…

My father was proud that I didn’t come back home pregnant – Nancy…

“She was the apple of our eyes, my only child” – Father who…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“I’m so shocked right now” – Slay queen screams after…

“I don’t want kids anymore” – Lady laments after going…

“I pray our love forever burn with passion and never go out of…

Stop behaving like a tout – Blessing Okoro slams actress Ada Ameh after…

“I will not leave my man because of cheating, diggers are free to…

“You want problem always” – Nancy Isime tells singer Blaqbones…

“I cannot perform well, I have infection” – BBNaija’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More