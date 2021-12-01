“I’m the boss lady, my own money no dey finish” – BB Naija’s Ka3na brags

Reality tv star, Ka3na, has bragged about her financial capability. She referred to herself as a boss lady.

The self-acclaimed boss lady and Big Brother Naija star was constantly dragged during the season 5 reunion show.

Recall during the season 5, reunion show, her colleague, Tochi, dragged her for calling herself a boss lady. Tochi had asked her to take her bus to Ikorodu.

“Take your boss to Ikorodu”, he said.

Ka3na has taken to her Instagram page and stated that her own money doesn’t finish.

She also noted that her money is not endorsement money, that she is a boss lady.

Her words,

“At the reunion, they asked why I’m the boss lady! I go show una… my own money no dey finish! No, be endorsement money lol to me it is a lifestyle.”

See below,