I’m the topic of gossip at all barbershops – Reality star, Maria says

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Maria Chike has stirred controversy with her recent comment about being the hot topic of gossip at barbershops.

The reality TV star and former Air Hostess revealed lately, that she is the most talked about personality whose name comes up in almost every conversations in barbershops across the country.

Recall that sometime last month, Maria Chike also revealed why she keeps her wins and achievements away from the public.

According to the Imo-born brand ambassador, sometimes it is good to avoid disclosing too much information on social media or with people who present themselves as friends and fans.

However, taking to her Instagram page today, Maria wrote; ”I’m the talk at all the barbershops”

Refer to her post below: