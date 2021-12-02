“In-laws stop harassing the wife, stop fighting for the property you didn’t work for” – Laura Ikeji writes

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Fashion blogger and enterpreneur, Laura Ikeji, has warned Nigerian in-laws to stop harassing their brother’s wife after the demise of their brother.

Laura stated that in the absence of the husband, his property belongs to his wife and children.

She advised in-laws to stop harassing the wife of their late brother, and stop fighting for the property they didn’t work for.

According to the mother of two, husbands also have work to do in this area. She stated that husbands should learn to be open with their wives while they are alive.

While reiterating the need to protect wives, she noted that husbands should let their wives own a part of their company.

She also said she is tired of hearing stories about in-laws fighting the wife over her husband’s property.

