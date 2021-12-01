“Is this true”, someone should help me check on Don Jazzy” – actress Omoni Oboli reacts

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has called on Nigerians, to check on music producer, Don Jazzy, as Rihanna gets pregnant.

The actress said this after, The Academy reported on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, that Rihanna is pregnant of her first child with her boyfriend, American rapper A$AP Rocky.

Recall that the Mavin record label boss, Don Jazzy, has been crushing on the US singer, Rihanna, for some time now.

The music boss also shared photoshopped photos of himself and Rihanna in a romantic position. With the pregnancy news of the US singer, Don Jazzy’s hope has been shattered.

Omoni Oboli has therefore expressed her concern and pleaded with her fans and followers to help her check on Don Jazzy to know if he is doing well.

She wrote: Is this true?!!! Instagram Inlaws, I’m not around…can someone help me check on @donjazzy?

See below,