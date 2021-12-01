TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has declared herself traumatized after allegedly commuting with a bike for the first time in her life.

According to her, she had never mounted a bike and she recorded a video of her first experience.

She expressed her terror and how undignifying the experience was.

“It’s my first time on an okada and like, like God, is this what poor people enjoy? Oh my God! You guys are going through a lot. It feels like I’m in a rollercoaster.

Oh my God! There’s so much bouncing around. Take it easy. Take it easy. I’m so traumatised. I’m so, I’m so traumatised. Oh my God! Is this what commoners go through everyday? I wish I could do something for you guys,” she said while recording the video on the moving bike.

She later shared a video after the journey where she looked “traumatized”.

“I’ve never been so scared in my entire life. I’ve never been traumatized,” she cried.

