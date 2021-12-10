“It costs me over N500k to dress up for events” – Dabota Lawson cries out

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian businesswoman, Dabota Lawson has lamented over the number of invites she has been getting.

Dabota, in a recent post which she shared on Snapchat revealed that several people have sent her invitation cards to attend their upcoming events.

However, she lamented over the fact that it costs her over N500k to attend one event, and she doesn’t think she can continue attending.

According to Dabota, it costs way more than N500k to be able to get a dress and look very presentable when attending a classy event.

In her words:

“Invitations back to back. I will run o. Everytime I receive an invite, I’m thinking of the cost to arrive there in this time and age where to dress up well is from N500k and above”.

