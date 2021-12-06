“It is important for us to tackle challenges on our own” – Eniola Badmus speaks amidst alleged body surgery

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood star actress, Eniola Badmus, has spoken amidst speculations that she did body surgery.

The talented actress has got social media users talking about her new body transformation. Eniola reduced in body size recently and many netizens are surprised at her weight loss.

It was earlier reported that the talented actress traveled to Turkey, and had her body done in an hospital in Turkey.

It was also gathered that the screen diva,  did a gastric bypass to control her food intake, this made the outcome not too obvious.

Amidst the cosmetic surgery speculations, Eniola took to her Instagram page and wrote about life. According to her life depends on how we tackle problems on our own without relying on others.

She wrote,

“What is a “life purpose”? Well, there are multiple interpretations of what a “life purpose” is but form,e it’s simply “life’s message”.

Our struggles in life develop our strengths. Without struggles, we never grow and never get stronger, so we need to tackle challenges on our own, and not be relying on help from others. So Much To Say!”

See below,

