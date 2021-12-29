TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Female pastor, Tojuoluwa Toyinbo has condemned married men and women who kiss in movies in the name of ‘acting’.

Speaking on Instagram, the pastor also tackled Christians who play romantic roles in movies. According to her, Christians do not need to condone such acts in public.

She wrote:

“I generally have an ish with kissing in movies. But focusing on nollywood now. Some people will say they are actors. Well, I just feel it’s somehow especially when they are married. Or Christians. Correct kissing and smooching. Ahh.

The one that I’m still trying to understand is when older men kiss or smooch younger girls or younger guys get with older women.

Let’s even assume we don’t want to dissect scriptures on the matter. I feel like our culture still has its place. Not everything in culture is bad. Some things don’t need to evolve.”

See full post below:

