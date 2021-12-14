“It was a cover shoot for an international magazine, but it was rejected”, Chimamanda Adichie shares photos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Celebrated Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has taken to Instagram to share adorable photos of herself.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

According to her, the photos were the cover shoot of an international magazine but the photos were rejected because they looked too glamorous.

She said her photos were not used for the cover page of the magazine, so she decided to post them on Instagram.

She wrote,

“It was a cover shoot for an international magazine. Or it was supposed to be. The magazine rejected the photos. They didn’t want me ‘looking too glamorous,’ they said. And so the cover didn’t happen. What does one do with rejected photos but show them anyway, primarily for the vanity-boosting benefits 🤷🏾‍♀️ of such an act.”

This has caused reactions from her fans and followers.

A fan identified as cliffordenbun wrote, “Rejected??? These photos are 🔥🔥 … grateful for the gift of you Chimamanda 🙏🏻”.

Another fan identified asanitaonwuli wrote, “You can’t tone down perfection 😍”

See her post below,

Ngozi Chimamanda Adichie
Ngozi Chimamanda Adichie
