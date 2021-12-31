It’s impossible for me to go broke again – Singer, Timaya claims

Popular singer, Timaya has revealed one of the things which be would never experience again in his lifetime.

According to the artiste, there are several things which he will never experience again in his life, and being broke is one of them.

He wrote:

“Some things ain’t possible again. Like getting broke. Never!😊 CHULO way…”

In another news, popular evangelist, Kate has advised ladies to ensure that their bride price is paid in full, so they can enter into the kingdom of God.

According to Kate, bride price is one of the major criterias for Christians to make heaven at last.

In her words,

“The issue of bride price is a very serious thing. It’s one of the criteria for you to make it to eternal life. Without bride price, you can never see the face of God. Be a Bishop, be an evangelist, be a pastor, preach the gospel, win all souls here on Earth, without bride price, you cannot see heaven”.