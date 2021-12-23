“I’ve been diagnosed” – Nengi in tears as she reveals result of diagnosis (Screenshot)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi Rebecca Hampson, says she has been diagnosed with “Morgenmuffel”.

The BBNaija finalist who shared a screenshot via Instagram with crying emoji, revealed what she was diagnosed with.

According to the screenshot which she shared, “muggenmuffel” is a person who is grumpy in the morning and doesn’t like to wake up early.”

See screenshot below:

In another news, Nollywood actress, Merit Gold has threatened to release confession video of self acclaimed politician, Prince Kpokpogri.

In an Instagram rant, the angry actress slammed Kpokpogri, as she kept on insisting that everyone needs to know the truth of what really transpired.

According to her, the drama started since the 8th of August, and since then she has not been able to get herself.