“I’ve been in music, I’m going to win Grammys someday” — Reality star, Whitemoney tells critics (Video)

Big Brother Naija Season 6 winner, Hazel Oyeze popularly known as Whitemoney, has told critics of his music that he’s going to win a Grammy someday.

Recall that the reality TV star has been the subject of intense criticisms from both his followers and other social media users, after made his music debut recently.

However, it appears Whitemoney is definitely not letting the criticisms get to him, as he had disclosed in a recent interview on Cool Fm.

According to him, he’s been in the music industry for a very long time, but unfortunately didn’t have the platform to showcase his talent.

Whitemoney also stated that by December 2022, he’s bringing a Grammy Award home and also going to win numerous other awards.

Watch the video below: