“I’ve been so uninterested in life lately” – BBNaija’s Angel laments

Reality tv star, Angel JB Smith, has revealed that she no longer feel interested in life. She stated that she has lost interest in things she use to do.

The Big Brother Naija star, stated that she is not interested in romance lately, she is not writing or texting, rather she lies in bed tired and overwhelmed.

She however blamed the feelings on her present illness. She earlier lamented that she had a respiratory infection.

Her words,

“Been so uninterested in life lately. Not interested in romance ( even though men have always been boring to me), not writing anymore, not texting friends, just in bed tired and overwhelmed. No social/love life. Hopefully I get out of the loop. I’ll blame it on the illness”.

Her fans took to the comment section to wish her quick recovery.

See below,