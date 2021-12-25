TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

It was a pleasant moment for everyone at Davido’s concert as singer Victony, stood up from his wheelchair to perform.

This is apparently the first time the singer would be standing up to preform since he got involved in an accident in April.

Victony was involved in a ghastly car accident on April 25, 2021, which almost claimed his legs.

After undergoing a major operation, he was since then confined to a wheelchair.

However, during the early hours of the morning at the ‘A Decade of Davido’ concert by Flytime entertainment, the singer stood up from his wheelchair and performed his hit single ‘Holy Fire’ in which Mayorkun featured him.

The video was shared by the organisers of the event via their official Instagram page.

Before he stood up, Victony said, “For the first time, I want to perform Holy Fire properly, okay? On my feet!”

Watch video to see how Davido screamed at the event:

