TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I cannot perform well, I have infection” –…

Stop behaving like a tout – Blessing Okoro slams actress…

“I’m so shocked right now” – Slay queen…

Joro Olomofin advises men on the ‘ultimate wife material test’ to perform on their girlfriends

Entertainment
By Shalom

Relationship adviser, Joro Olomofin has advised fellow men on the ‘ultimate wife material test’ to perform on their girlfriends ahead of 2022.

Joro Olomofin advised men to give their girlfriends N100,000 to hold for them this December, and ask them for it in about two months time.

According to Joro, any lady who would be able to provide the money in full without removing a dime, is a wife material.

READ ALSO

“You knew me and admired me” – Solomon…

“Your bio says certified relationship expert but…

In his words:

“Guys this is the ultimate wife material test ahead of 2022. If you want to be sure about a lady you are dating, give her N100,000 to hold for you this December.

Ask for the money first week in February. If she gives you the money back in full, she’s wife material. Wife her immediately. If she removed N10, please run”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I cannot perform well, I have infection” – BBNaija’s…

Stop behaving like a tout – Blessing Okoro slams actress Ada Ameh after…

“I’m so shocked right now” – Slay queen screams after…

You do evil things to hurt people – Kemi Olunloyo’s alleged son…

“13 years ago I was scared of being a mother”, Annie Idibia says as…

“You knew me and admired me” – Solomon Buchi says as he…

“Your bio says certified relationship expert but everything about you…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“So careless and disorganized, Tonto Dikeh drags airline for postponing…

Joro Olomofin advises men on the ‘ultimate wife material test’ to…

“The moment you don’t have money to give, you become the worst…

“It took me 16 years of struggle to be successful” – Yul…

Wizkid’s baby mama, Jada P replies man who asked if her son, Zion goes to…

You do evil things to hurt people – Kemi Olunloyo’s alleged son…

“You knew me and admired me” – Solomon Buchi says as he…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More