Joro Olomofin advises men on the ‘ultimate wife material test’ to perform on their girlfriends

Relationship adviser, Joro Olomofin has advised fellow men on the ‘ultimate wife material test’ to perform on their girlfriends ahead of 2022.

Joro Olomofin advised men to give their girlfriends N100,000 to hold for them this December, and ask them for it in about two months time.

According to Joro, any lady who would be able to provide the money in full without removing a dime, is a wife material.

In his words:

“Guys this is the ultimate wife material test ahead of 2022. If you want to be sure about a lady you are dating, give her N100,000 to hold for you this December.

Ask for the money first week in February. If she gives you the money back in full, she’s wife material. Wife her immediately. If she removed N10, please run”.