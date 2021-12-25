Jude Okoye tackles his wife for saying she won’t give birth again (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Ify Okoye, wife of music executive, Jude Okoye has revealed her plans to stop giving birth to children.

The beautiful mom in an Instagram post, announced her decision to stop birthing kids, a decision which was not welcomed by her husband, Jude.

After announcing her decision, her husband took to the comment section to express his disagreement with it.

Sharing a video, Ify wrote:

“From finding out that I was pregnant to almost loosing my baby when i had covid. Life indeed is filled with a lot of curved balls and in this video i’m baring it all about my last and final pregnancy..”

Reacting to this, her husband, Jude, wrote:
“Last and final gini? We shall see”

See post below;

