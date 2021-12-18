TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian socialite, Mompha has advised popular crossdresser, Bobrisky to run away whenever he sees him in Lagos.

This comes shortly after the duo exchanged words with each other on Instagram.

Mompha in a statement shared via Instagram, advised Bobrisky to flee far from him whenever he meets him in Lagos because there will be war.

Mompha wrote:

“March 21st was my first time meeting Bobrisky for the first time in my life in his house with my friend campmoney. We went there cause he invited us for lunch and August 31st 2020 was his birthday and my second and last time meeting Bobrisky. I don’t know if having lunch in someone house was a crime. My advice to you Bob is for now just runaway from me anytime I come to Lagos there will be war. I have your time. Can’t forget the pain you and Oye caused me”.

Watch video below:

