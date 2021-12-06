TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Family of Adewale Kashamu, one of the students who allegedly…

“She’s a demon” – Lady drags mother of…

Groom loses parents, siblings, uncle, other relatives in fatal…

#JusticeforSylvester: Crossdresser, James Brown shares his thoughts on the tragic incident (Video)

EntertainmentNews
By Peter

Crossdresser, James Brown has waded into the bullying incident that led to the tragic death of Slyvester Oromoni, a student at Bowen College Lagos.

James Brown shares thoughts Slyvester Oromoni death

Recall we reported earlier on, that the Lagos State Police Command has sealed off Bowen College, as news of Slyvester’s death went viral nationwide.

READ ALSO

James Brown excited as he gets set to take out his manho0d…

“The only woman who took me in after my mom rejected…

Following the action by the police, the management of Bowen College have also issued a public statement on the tragic incident, confirming it and pledging their resolve to aid with investigations.

James Brown shares thoughts Slyvester Oromoni death

However, James Brown seemingly feels this action isn’t just enough for Slyvester’s death, and has dropped his thoughts on the trending matter.

According to the crossdresser, Slyvester Oromoni needs to have justice at all costs and also that, he (James Brown) is very annoyed at the father of the bully for saying the school didn’t inform him of his child’s bad behavior.

James Brown also revealed that he is the person who trained those kids to certain stages of their life.

Watch the video below (Swipe):

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Family of Adewale Kashamu, one of the students who allegedly brutalized…

“She’s a demon” – Lady drags mother of one of the…

Groom loses parents, siblings, uncle, other relatives in fatal accident, hours…

Sylvester Oromoni’s father reveals the last thing his son did before he…

Breaking: Dowen College Sealed By Police

Sylvester Oromoni’s sister shares the message she received from one of the…

Dowen College release statement to commiserate with Sylvester Oromoni’s…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Slyvester Oromoni’s family acquire services of Human rights lawyer Femi…

“There are bullies in Nollywood” – actress Halima Abubakar…

“Sylvester Oromoni’s death is a slap on the face of education”…

D’banj is the first person who saw a potential in me — Don Jazzy opens up…

“It is important for us to tackle challenges on our own” – Eniola Badmus…

Sylvester Oromoni’s father replies those dragging him for celebrating his…

Toke Makinwa reveals the only thing she inherited from her late father

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More