Kanayo O. Kanayo‘s comment about the case of late Dowen College Student, Sylvester Oromoni, has sparked controversy on social media.

Following the brutal murder of Sylvester Oromoni Jr. who was allegedly beaten to death for refusing to join a cult group, many Nigerians including celebrities have weighed in on the issue and veteran actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo is not an exception.

According to Kanayo, it is not enough for the government to close down Dowen College, without taking any further action.

“Dear Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, after the EndSARS protest has been fought, you have another challenge on your hands. The case of the 12-year-old Sylvester,your son cannot be swept under the carpet.

It is not enough to shut down the school. Do not, Your Excellency, do not allow people take laws into their hands. It is something that should be brought to book immediately. Thank you Excellency,” he said.

Although the actor meant well, his statement was misunderstood by some Nigerians who thought he was kicking against the shutting down of the school.

However, others who understood that the actor truly meant well, defended him in the comment section.

See video and comments below;