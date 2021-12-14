Kemi Olunloyo drags Femi Falana after being petitioned over her comment about late Sylvester Oromoni

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has dragged human rights lawyer, Femi Falani after he filed a petition against her.

Femi Falana recently called for an investigation into the “reckless and false” comment made by Kemi Olunloyo regarding the death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr.

In a petition signed by Taiwo Olawanle, a lawyer in Falana’s firm, addressed to the deputy commissioner of police, Lagos police command, the human rights lawyer said Olunloyo’s comment has increased the pains of the deceased’s parents and family.

Falana asked the police to invite Olunloyo to explain her “false information” and be charged to court if she cannot substantiate the comment.

However, Kemi Olunloyo in her response dragged Femi Falana, referring to him as a ‘human left clout lawyer’.

In her words:

“I have a lot of shocking things coming. Falana let me do my work. Do yours. Human left clout lawyer”.