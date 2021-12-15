TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Davido will call her after watching this video”…

Queen Naomi steps aside as Ooni of Ife’s latest wife, Queen…

“I had a gastric bypass surgery”, Eniola Badmus open…

Lady breaks 100 years tradition in Urhobo land as she inherits her father’s chieftaincy title

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

A young Nigerian lady, Tracy Ugo, has been conferred with a chieftaincy title in her hometown in Urhobo, Delta state.

Tracy Ugo
Tracy Ugo

The young lady could not hide her joy as she was conferred with a chieftaincy title meant for men. She took to her social media page to share the good news.

READ ALSO

“Address me as a chief” – Whitemoney brags after he bagged a…

According to her, the chieftaincy title was traditionally reserved for men, for more than 100-years in Urhobo land.

However, she was given the chieftaincy title and she has therefore broken a 100 years tradition.

She stated that the title was conferred on her father during his lifetime and for the past 100 years, the Kings in Urhobo land never give the chieftaincy title of a deceased chief to his daughters.

She was however honored with the title and she inherited her father’s title which was transferred to her by the king of Urhobo land in Udu kingdom in Delta state.

He posts to read in part,

“In almost 100 years #Urhobo Kings don’t give a Father’s Chieftaincy title to his daughter esp when there are sons. Today my family/People/Elders/Ovie found me worthy. Daddy’s Chieftaincy title has been transferred to me.

Chief Suo Chapel; Okugbe 2 of Udu Kingdom #Oghenemigwo”, she tweeted.

See her post below,

Her post
Her post
Her post
Her post
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Davido will call her after watching this video” – Nigerians…

Queen Naomi steps aside as Ooni of Ife’s latest wife, Queen Ashley takes…

“I had a gastric bypass surgery”, Eniola Badmus open up on weight…

Female soldier all smiles as corps member proposes to her at NYSC orientation…

Reactions as church members spray millions on Yul Edochie, Prophet Odumeje…

Emotional moment Cute Abiola’s mother fell on the floor as she reunited…

Banky W reacts as court declares his marriage with Adesua, other marriages at…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Lady breaks 100 years tradition in Urhobo land as she inherits her father’s…

“This child gives me happiness” – Tonto Dikeh gushes over her…

“Stop posting my daughter’s picture on your page”, Sandra…

“This is the real Indabosky” – Reactions as bus driver strongly resists arrest…

“Your ignorance does not excuse stupidity, we have no petition signed by you” —…

“Michael go punch your face, abort mission” — Reactions after BBNaija’s…

Twitter influencer reacts to Burnaboy and Wizkid’s single album, pleads…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More