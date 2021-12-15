Lady breaks 100 years tradition in Urhobo land as she inherits her father’s chieftaincy title

A young Nigerian lady, Tracy Ugo, has been conferred with a chieftaincy title in her hometown in Urhobo, Delta state.

The young lady could not hide her joy as she was conferred with a chieftaincy title meant for men. She took to her social media page to share the good news.

According to her, the chieftaincy title was traditionally reserved for men, for more than 100-years in Urhobo land.

However, she was given the chieftaincy title and she has therefore broken a 100 years tradition.

She stated that the title was conferred on her father during his lifetime and for the past 100 years, the Kings in Urhobo land never give the chieftaincy title of a deceased chief to his daughters.

She was however honored with the title and she inherited her father’s title which was transferred to her by the king of Urhobo land in Udu kingdom in Delta state.

He posts to read in part,

“In almost 100 years #Urhobo Kings don’t give a Father’s Chieftaincy title to his daughter esp when there are sons. Today my family/People/Elders/Ovie found me worthy. Daddy’s Chieftaincy title has been transferred to me.

Chief Suo Chapel; Okugbe 2 of Udu Kingdom #Oghenemigwo”, she tweeted.

