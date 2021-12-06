TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A lady identified on Facebook as Udoka Gentlestar, has called out Nollywood actress, Beverly Osu for allegedly bullying her in school till she repeated class.

According to the lady, she was forced to recount her past experience following the sad incident of 12-year-old Dowen college student, Sylvester Oromoni.

She stated that she had a traumatic experience when she was in DDL junior class and the constant bullying she received made her repeat class.

She further called out the seniors who bullied her while in school, including Beverly Osu and some others.

Reacting to this, someone took to the comment section to remind her that Beverly is now an actress and she hopes she sees it.

However, the lady stated that it wouldn’t change anything whether Beverly sees it or not.

