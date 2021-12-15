Lady cries out as boyfriend dumps her for his babymama, few weeks to their introduction

A lady has taken to Twitter to narrate how her lover who was supposed to kickstart their wedding plans this December, dumped her.

Narrating her ordeal, the lady identified @misguided_nx revealed that her boyfriend promised to come to her house for their wedding introduction this month of December.

However, just few weeks to the introduction, he changed his mind and decided to return to his babymama.

According to the lady, she had done the necessary preparations for the event including fixing her nails and spending almost N40,000 to get his favorite sneakers.

However, she was shocked when her supposed lover shared a photo of himself with his acclaimed Baby mama,and announced his decision to continue the relationship.

