Lady fires driver for coming late to pick her up, says he made her enter ‘okada’ (Video)

A lady has reportedly fired her driver for coming late to pick her up from church and making her enter ‘okada’ back home.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the angry lady lamented over the fact that her alleged driver didn’t keep to the time they agreed on.

According to her, after dropping her off at the church, she instructed him to come back by 12, but he didn’t show up.

After waiting for some time to no avail, she was forced to enter a bike, and she vowed to sack him for making her stoop so low.

She said:

“I need to fire my driver. This driver is very stupid. Very very stupid. I told him to drop me at the church and come back by 12:30 to come and pick me up. What’s the time? Almost 1 and I’ve not seen him. God this is annoying. Very annoying.

Now I’m going to ride okada because my driver didn’t come and pick me up on time. Like it’s annoying”.