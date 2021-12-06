A Nigerian lady has taken to Twitter to narrate her terrifying ordeal with an armed robber who wanted to use her for rituals.

Sharing her tweet, the victim identified as Ayomibanke narrated how the armed robber pulled out her burglary and broke into her house.

She tweeted;

“2am today I was robbed in Apete Ibadan. Firstly, he removed all the security bulb around the house, tore net to look inside and see who is inside each as he saw I was alone in my apt, he used rope to tie my neighbours gate so they won’t be able to help if I shout.”

“I no know wetin he use remove two burglary rod so he could crawl inside my balcony. The next thing I heard was the sound of the kick on the door and a sound slap on the face. He asked for money, picked my phones, asked me for my golds. I said ah I don’t have where I wan see money buy gold.”

“He led me outside. I had to crawl through the cut burglary too. Then he led me to an uncompleted building. I WAS N*KED AND BAREFOOT. He just kept on saying if I make a sound he will shoot my legs and I should keep moving.”

“When we got to the building, he asked me to kneel down. I even lied I’m pregnant thinking it will persuade him to leave me. He was like good his accomplices are looking for pregnant women to use for ritual, that was when I knew I had to escape. I packed sand and poured it on his face and we started struggling.”

“The guy beat me gan. Flinged me to the wall angry that I had the guts to attack him. I managed to escape and started shouting egbami o egbami o while running naked and barefoot at 2:30am. God I don’t deserve it. Took cash, my phones I’m just happy he didn’t get to rPe or kill me,” she tweeted.