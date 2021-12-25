Lady narrates how a man stole her phone and cleared her account after getting her drunk at a hotel

A lady has narrated how a man she met on tinder app, stole her phone and cleared her bank account after getting her high with drinks.

Sharing her story via ‘PH specials’, the lady said she doesn’t drink normally, but that day, she was deceived into drinking alcohol and getting drunk.

She slept off and when she woke up, she couldn’t find the man or her phone. She later found out that her bank account had also been cleared.

Read her story below:

“I met this guy on tinder app. We have been chatting for some time and then I decided to see him. He said he was a rig worker at Onne. We have been seeing each other on video call. On Tuesday 21st of this month. I went to see him as agreed. He told me to come to Okuru-ama health center. There is a hotel called catalens. He gave me directions and when I got there, he told me to check in and tell him how much, that he would pay and join me later cause he was at work at the moment. I did and he transferred the money to the hotel’s account.

The money was confirmed. Few hours later, he came in and joined me. He asked me what alcohol I wanted so he would get it when coming. I told him I don’t take alcohol as my head no fit carry am except black bullet. If I do, it’s just a little.

Long story short, he came back with two black bullet and one blue one, opened it and drank half of it in my presence because I said I don’t drink plenty.

He brought out 2k and said if I finish the half before him he would give me vice versa as per competition na.

I said okay. I won. He gave me the 2k. Before then , he was trying to make a transfer of 20k but he said network was disturbing. I should help him out. He even gave me cash plus the 2k. Then I kept the money and my phone under the pillow cause I was becoming dizzy.

I didn’t know myself again till 6pm. when I woke up, he was gone. I searched for my phone to call him, my phone was gone too, the money was gone. He cleared my account. Everything.”