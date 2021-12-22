TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Lady narrates how her cousin lost fiance four days to their wedding, after snatching him from her bestfriend

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has narrated sad story of how her cousin lost her fiance to death just four days to their wedding.

Sharing the story via Twitter, the lady identified as @forevertahj revealed how the lady snatched him from her bestfriend of 12 years.

In her words:

“My cousin “stole” her best friend of 10 years’ fiance/baby daddy earlier this year. They got engaged after only being together for 3 months and were set to get married THIS Saturday – we woke up to the news that he died in his sleep.

Both were grimy for betraying the bm/friend. We warned them that nothing good would come out of building a home on another woman’s tears but neither of them gave one single ounce of a f*ck. Some of us weren’t even invited to the wedding because we were “jealous” of their love”

