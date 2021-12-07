TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Family of Adewale Kashamu, one of the students who allegedly…

“She’s a demon” – Lady drags mother of…

Groom loses parents, siblings, uncle, other relatives in fatal…

Lady narrates what she did after her little daughter complained that nobody wants to be friends with her in school

Entertainment
By Shalom

A mother has narrated the steps she took after her little daughter complained to her that nobody wanted to be friends with her in school.

According to the mother identified as @Talk2Abby_ on twitter, she decided to follow her daughter to school personally after hearing her daughter complain of being neglected by her classmates.

READ ALSO

“There are bullies in Nollywood” – actress…

Lady narrates experience with armed robber who wanted to use…

To her surprise, the entire class pointed fingers at her daughter for being the reason.

She narrated;

“My daughter has been complaining that no one likes her in class and all her classmates have refused to be her friend.

In the wake of all that’s been happening in the country lately (you know the story) I decided to pay her a surprise visit in school today.

Called the school that I’ll be picking her up instead of the school bus. Got there early enough to meet her classmates. She was so happy to see me and her friends as well.

I sat down with them & ask “who amongst you don’t want to be Olivia’s friend again? Everyone raised their hands 😩😩 I cringed. “why please”?

Everyone: because she is always looking for my trouble and will not say sorry.

So apparently, madam is the Queen B of the class and has been bullying everyone, so not fair at all.
We had the talk in front of her classmates. I told her that if you hurt your mates, they’ll never want to be your friend and if you say sorry to them you have to mean it & not repeat the same mistakes.

Most importantly if anyone hurts you, report to your teacher.
She apologised to everyone and meant it this time.

Next thing she shouted “everyone come give me a hug” and they all ran to hug her 😂😂😂😂😂 children! 😄

I’m glad I went there to find out the truth and not assume, as parents we need to do better,”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Family of Adewale Kashamu, one of the students who allegedly brutalized…

“She’s a demon” – Lady drags mother of one of the…

Groom loses parents, siblings, uncle, other relatives in fatal accident, hours…

Sylvester Oromoni’s father reveals the last thing his son did before he…

Man narrates his heartbreaking experience with cheating wife

Breaking: Dowen College Sealed By Police

Lady narrates experience with armed robber who wanted to use her for rituals

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I don’t have issues with Iyabo Ojo, there are levels to…

Lady narrates what she did after her little daughter complained that nobody…

“There is a nasty bug going around, everyone I know is sick” –…

“Wearing of earrings, trousers, thight and underwear are sinful and can lead you…

Funke Akindele gushes over Eniola Badmus’s new look

Slyvester Oromoni’s family acquire services of Human rights lawyer Femi…

“There are bullies in Nollywood” – actress Halima Abubakar…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More