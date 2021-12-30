Lady quits job after her boss requested to buy her underwear so he can sniff it

A lady has narrated how she resigned from her place of work after her boss requested to buy her underwear.

The lady identified as @StephMarioo on Twitter revealed that her former boss requested to buy her used underwear so he can be sniffing it.

Recounting her experience, the lady revealed how he made several advances at her during work hours; always trying to touch her at the slightest chance.

Subsequently, she was forced to resign after he requested to buy her underwear so that he can be sniffing it; an act which she likened to that of a ritualist.

She wrote:

“I quit my job cause my boss couldn’t keep his hands to himself, it started out with ‘ Ahh you look good today can I get a hug’ I’m like No! To him trying to touch me at every opportunity, then one day he asked to buy my underwear cause he wants to be sniffing it???

I’m like Ahn Ritualist behavior! I said No ! I still don’t understand why some men don’t understand boundaries and know that some lines can’t be crossed! For every young woman going through any form of sexual harassment at work, I hope you find a a way out it’s not a good thing”

