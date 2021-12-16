Lady reveals why her four-year-old daughter broke down in tears during school party

A Nigerian lady has narrated how her four-year-old daughter suddenly began to shed tears while performing during her school’s end of year party.

The mother said she quickly asked the staff of the school to bring her down from the stage and upon interrogation, her daughter revealed she cried because she was hungry.

The mother identified as Omotomilola tweeted:

“My daughter (4) froze/cried during her ballet presentation at the school’s end of the year party today. I requested she be taken off the stage and went to hug her. I chalked it up to stage fright. Driving home later, I asked her what happened. She replied “I was hungry.”

😳🙄

After paying for ballet classes, paid separately for the presentation outfit, set phone up to record….only for this child to bow to hunger 😩😩😩😩

Beg me please !!”