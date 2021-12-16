“Lady with bleaching cream body odour”, Kemi Olunloyo shades Tacha

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Investigative Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has shaded reality tv star, Tacha. She described Tacha as a ‘PH girl with body odor’, following her comment on the feud between Kemi Olunloyo, child activist Adetoun and actress Ada Ameh.

Kemi Olunloyo
Recall that Adetoun and Ada Ameh threatened to beat Kemi Olunloyo over her opinion about Sylvester Oromoni.

Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lagos, recently died after he was brutalized by senior students of the school because he refused to join a cult group.

His death made the headlines and got many Nigerians talking. However while commenting about his death, Journalist Kemi Olunloyo stated that Sylvester Oromoni was willing to join the cult group, consented to drink engine oil, and agreed to be beaten.

For her insensitive comments, child rights activist, Adetoun and Ada Ameh threatened to beat her up.

In reaction to this, Tacha took to Twitter and wrote that anyone trying to beat up Journalist Kemi Olunloyo should make a video of the scene.

Tacha
Tacha wrote: “Anybody planning to beat up an investigative journalist! Please record the beating! Thank you”.

This didn’t seat well with Kemi Olunloyo, as she shaded Tacha, describing her as a Port-harcourt lady with a bleaching cream body odor, and added that she was disqualified from Big Brother Naija show for beating up Mercy.

In her words: “Please help me tell the PH lady with bleaching cream body odor who beat up the queen of highlights that violence is not the solution to arguments. She tweeted that she wants Adetoun and Ada to videotape my beating. Reminder her that beating her royal highness got her disqualified from the show”.

Kemi Olunloyo shades Tacha
