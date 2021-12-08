TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Sylvester Oromoni: Former teacher at Dowen college speaks his…

Lady narrates what she did after her little daughter complained…

More details emerge about 7-year-old girl killed and kept in a…

Laila Charani reacts after Ned Nwoko called her out and claimed her wayward lifestyle led to their divorce

Entertainment
By Shalom

Ned Nwoko’s Moroccan ex-wife, Laila Charani has reacted after her ex-husband, Ned Nwoko spoke on their divorce.

Hours ago, Ned Nwoko made a statement on Instagram debunking reports of Regina Daniels’ involvement in his divorce with Laila.

READ ALSO

How Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita allegedly begged Ned…

Ned Nwoko opens up about Regina Daniels using Jaruma’s…

Nigeirans had dragged Regina Daniels following Ned Nwoko’s divorce, as they claimed she had a hand in it.

However, in his statement, Ned Nwoko denied reports of Regina using kayanmata on him as he revealed that Laila’s indecent behavior made him chase her out of his house.

Ned Nwoko claimed that Laila Charani lived a wayward lifestyle and even went on a surgical procedure without informing him.

Speaking further, the philanthropist claimed that Laila was also seeing another man secretly and maltreating their kids.

Reacting to this, Laila shared a post on Instagram stating that she’s currently living a happy life where she is.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Sylvester Oromoni: Former teacher at Dowen college speaks his truth

Lady narrates what she did after her little daughter complained that nobody…

More details emerge about 7-year-old girl killed and kept in a cooler, as eye…

Ned Nwoko opens up about Regina Daniels using Jaruma’s kayanmata on him

Sylvester Oromoni: Two of the suspects have fled – Lagos State CP, Odumosu…

Sylvester Oromoni’s Death: Mother of alleged suspect, Edward Brown breaks…

Laila Charani reacts after Ned Nwoko called her out and claimed her wayward…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Why Is Business Electricity So Expensive?

Davido tattoos, Obama DMW’s nickname on his arm, in rememberance of him

Comedian, Sir Balo splashes millions on brand new Mercedes Benz car for…

If your child is under 18, take them for special deliverance from the devil —…

You’re your own problem, no one regards you — Media personality, Ehiz…

“Halima is not my friend, she is an ex-friend who keeps fighting herself up and…

Man narrates how his little child prevented him from sleeping with his wife for…

Leave a Reply