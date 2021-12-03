Last words of late Dowen student, Sylvester Oromoni before his death

Father of late Sylvester Oromoni has disclosed that his son did not die of football injuries as claimed by the school.

Mr Oromoni, in an interview with TheCable Lifestyle, said prior to his son’s death, he confessed he never played football in the school.

He further said that his son noted that he didn’t trip and fall around the school premises.

In his father’s words;

“Junior said, ‘mummy, I didn’t play ball; I didn’t fall.’ He jumped off his hostel bed. They kicked him, matched his waist. Other students ran off. They threatened to kill them all if they spoke a word to the school staff. They warned Junior to say he sustained injuries while playing ball. They threatened him. If you ask the roommate, they’d all lie. They matched his ribs and waist. All that pain for a 12-year-old.”