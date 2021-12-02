LASU students support Governor Sanwo-Olu’s peace walk

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Students of Lagos State University, (LASU), have drummed support for the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s, “Peace Walk“.

The students pledged their support today when Governor Sanwo-Olu visited the institution to commission the newly built Students Union Building, at the University’s main campus in Ojo.

LASU students led by their SUG President, Comrade Oladipupo Uthman Badmus and Speaker of the Students Union Representatives, Rt. Hon. Mustapha Adejuwon, trooped out to welcome the Governor.

The SUG commended the Governor’s efforts in Lagos State, particularly in the education sector.

The SUG President, while speaking on behalf of the students stated that all students of Lagos State University, have decided to walk with the Governor for peace and prosperity of the State.

The Governor on his part donated two big buses to the Students Union Government and other facilities for the use of the students.

They also sang in solidarity with the governor after he commissioned the SUG building.

Following this, Governor Sanwo-Olu took to his social media page and wrote;

“We will never walk alone, we will walk together for the peace and progress of our dear state”

See below,

