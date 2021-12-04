TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Sister of late Dowen college student, Sylvester Oromoni has celebrated her late brother on his twelfth birthday.

She posted a picture of the young preteen with a caption celebrating him even in his death. She also shared videos of their loved-up moments with each other and as a family.

As controversies spark around the heartbreaking death of Sylvester who was brutally beaten to death by his Dowen College Colleagues for refusing to join a cult, the sister chose to remain in a celebratory mode to celebrate her brother.

Sylvester Oromoni Jr died a few days to his birthday today, 4th December, 2021. This triggered a public outrage that resulted in the closing down of Dowen College and other ongoing developments.

His sister, Amira Oghenetejiri Oromoni, wrote down a heartwarming message for her late brother.

“This is not a heartbreaking post but a celebratory one. My baby left me couple days to his birthday but I accepted that God has a reason for even taking my daboyy during his birthday week because he wanted him to still be celebrated even in his absence and that’s why I am writing this.

I love my baby and I am happy the pain is over…I am a 16-year-old that lost my only younger brother but I know God has provided me with a new reason to live life happily with my 8 siblings instead of 9. Happy heavenly birthday my baby boy….OROMONI SYLVESTER JUNIOR OROMONI. Our small Daddy. PLEASE NO SAD COMMENTS!!!!!” she wrote in the caption of the post.

