Sister of late Dowen college student, Sylvester Oromoni has celebrated her late brother on his twelfth birthday.
She posted a picture of the young preteen with a caption celebrating him even in his death. She also shared videos of their loved-up moments with each other and as a family.
As controversies spark around the heartbreaking death of Sylvester who was brutally beaten to death by his Dowen College Colleagues for refusing to join a cult, the sister chose to remain in a celebratory mode to celebrate her brother.
Sylvester Oromoni Jr died a few days to his birthday today, 4th December, 2021. This triggered a public outrage that resulted in the closing down of Dowen College and other ongoing developments.
His sister, Amira Oghenetejiri Oromoni, wrote down a heartwarming message for her late brother.
“This is not a heartbreaking post but a celebratory one. My baby left me couple days to his birthday but I accepted that God has a reason for even taking my daboyy during his birthday week because he wanted him to still be celebrated even in his absence and that’s why I am writing this.
I love my baby and I am happy the pain is over…I am a 16-year-old that lost my only younger brother but I know God has provided me with a new reason to live life happily with my 8 siblings instead of 9. Happy heavenly birthday my baby boy….OROMONI SYLVESTER JUNIOR OROMONI. Our small Daddy. PLEASE NO SAD COMMENTS!!!!!” she wrote in the caption of the post.
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES